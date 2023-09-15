This chaotic limited voter’s registration is affecting MPs financially - Zanetor Rawlings laments

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, is not happy about the happenings in the ongoing limited voter’s registration by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



The MP, who described the registration process as “chaotic”, indicated that it is taking a toll on the finances of legislators, who have to ensure that their eligible constituents are present at the district offices of the EC for the registration, citinewsroom.com reports.



“It’s the case across the board and it’s one of the things why we were not in favour of the limited registration exercise being done in this form,” she is quoted to have said when asked if the registration was draining MPs financially.



She said that the registration process is being marred by serval challenges which is really making things difficult for eligible applicants who want to have their names in the voter's register.



“It’s a bit chaotic, because we have so many districts here, unfortunately, some machines keep going offline, making the process drag off a bit,”



“There’s a lot going on, things are difficult, and you are trying to convince people to do their citizenry duty, which is to get registered. You want to make sure that the process is easy and not so stressful, and not for people to come to wait here all day,” she said.



The Korle Klottey legislator, therefore, called on the Electoral Commission to start taking the needed steps to ensure that all the issues that are affecting the registration process are resolved.



“Lots of people, who are here, live from hand to mouth. Any moment they sit here is money potentially they can make in a day. We need to make the process a little smoother. I’m not quite sure what the EC is going to do about this situation. We have too many districts and one location, which is making it very stressful for lots of those who are here.”



BAI/OGB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







