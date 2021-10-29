This Ghanaian photographer’s photo makes a historic feature on Adobe's Lightroom Splash screen

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

• Adobe Lightroom Splash is an editing software used by designers, photographers, among other creatives



• Michael Aboya’s photo just made history



• His photo can now be seen anywhere in the world as long as you open Adobe Lightroom Splash



Adobe Lightroom Splash has a new screen image and it is a photo of a Ghanaian fine-art and fashion photographer.



Michael Aboya’s photo of a boy demonstrating a somersaulting stunt right over a river, while mesmerized by the dark sunset, has earned him this historic spot.



What this means is that anywhere around the world when someone opens their Lightroom Classic software, they will be welcomed by Michael’s photo.



Considering the fact that Lightroom ranks as the world’s 2nd best photo editing software after Photoshop (also by Adobe), this comes as a huge feat for the Ghanaian photographer.



Adobe Lightroom is a creative image organization and image manipulation software developed by Adobe Inc. as part of the Creative Cloud subscription family. It is supported on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and tvOS. Lightroom also gives you everything you need to create, edit, organize, store, and share your photos across any device.



Announcing this on his Twitter page, Michael expressed how elated he was at this.



“At this moment, my heart beats faster, my face shines with a smile. Words cannot describe how I feel, I am beyond happy to announce that my artwork is the new Splash Screen Image for Adobe @Lightroom Classic 2022. This give me a stronger feeling of hope,” he tweeted on October 27, 2021.





Like many photographers across the world, this kind of recognition is sure to open the young man and his craft to even bigger prospects not only in Ghana.Michael Aboya also known as Aboya.8, is a fine-art and fashion photographer based in Ghana West Africa whose passion for arts and photography became real at age 19 when he lost his father to cancer in August 2016.He stopped studying computer programming at the time and used the little savings and funds he had to buy a Canon T3 camera with a Canon EF 70mm – 300mm lens.In early 2017, he started working as a full-time photographer, dedicated to learning and very importantly becoming a better version of himself.Today, as a visual artist working with photography, Michael’s purpose is to tell stories that inspire, empower and connect with the viewer.His images explore emotions, love and strength through composition, lighting, and subject matter.Setting international records for Ghana seems to be a specialty for Michael as last year, he won the Best portrait photography 2020, by Agora Images in Spain, Barcelona.He was also adjudged the Author Of the best photograph in the world 2019 with his image dubbed “Songs OF Freedom” - Agora Awards 2019 in Spain, Barcelona.In 2018 Michael swept Best eyes photography award, Best sound photography award, and Best horse rider Photography award.Mr Aboya is currently an Adobe Lightroom Ambassador and has featured and partnered with the likes of BBC, SONY, Forbes, Adobe, Agora Images, NEWSDAY, to mention but a few.