This Ghanaian photographer’s photo makes a historic feature on Adobe's Lightroom Splash screen

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Adobe Lightroom Splash is an editing software used by designers, photographers, among other creatives
• Michael Aboya’s photo just made history
• His photo can now be seen anywhere in the world as long as you open Adobe Lightroom Splash
Adobe Lightroom Splash has a new screen image and it is a photo of a Ghanaian fine-art and fashion photographer.
Michael Aboya’s photo of a boy demonstrating a somersaulting stunt right over a river, while mesmerized by the dark sunset, has earned him this historic spot.
What this means is that anywhere around the world when someone opens their Lightroom Classic software, they will be welcomed by Michael’s photo.
Considering the fact that Lightroom ranks as the world’s 2nd best photo editing software after Photoshop (also by Adobe), this comes as a huge feat for the Ghanaian photographer.
Adobe Lightroom is a creative image organization and image manipulation software developed by Adobe Inc. as part of the Creative Cloud subscription family. It is supported on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and tvOS. Lightroom also gives you everything you need to create, edit, organize, store, and share your photos across any device.
Announcing this on his Twitter page, Michael expressed how elated he was at this.
“At this moment, my heart beats faster, my face shines with a smile. Words cannot describe how I feel, I am beyond happy to announce that my artwork is the new Splash Screen Image for Adobe @Lightroom Classic 2022. This give me a stronger feeling of hope,” he tweeted on October 27, 2021.
