This Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The benefits of working for people may vary from good conditions of service, fat salaries, reasonable per diems, travelling opportunities, breakfast and lunch, and even for a number of people, the juicy 13th-month salary.



In the cases of many public sector workers, especially in the security services, the headaches of paying for rent or even utility bills are usually taken off the shoulders of employees and that is exactly the motivation behind this young CEO’s new project.



In a post by Alfred Selorm Betepe, the Team Lead, Founder/Head of Research, Technology and Development at SELOART, he talked about how he is speeding up work on the completion of a 30-bed hostel for his workers.



More specifically, he said the hostel will be for his field workers and factory hands, and it would be for free.



“This year I am celebrating my colleagues at Seloart, this is my gift to them.



“This is a 30 bed workers hostel, fully furnished with electricity and water supply for field workers and factory hands for free,” he wrote on Facebook.



Explaining why he has embarked on this initiative, he said that he hopes it would help reduce their cost of transportation, a thing he described as every worker’s nightmare.



“The initiative is to reduce cost of transportation for workers. Transportation is every worker's nightmare. It is just 5 minutes walk to the factory.



“In addition it saves them from all the stress, some team members commute almost 4 to 5 hours to work daily and it was affecting productivity.



“We are finishing up ahead of the commissioning ending of this month,” he added.



SELOART was established in 2005 as a signwriting shop at Achimota in Accra.



Today, it has grown from sign writing to design and printing, vehicle branding, signage, large format digital printing, CNC and laser cutting, among others.



