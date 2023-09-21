‘This Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government is useless' - Apaak reacts to #OccupyJulorbiHouse arrests

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

The Member of Parliament for Bulsa South, Clement Apaak, has strongly criticized the recent arrests of participants in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Democracy Hub.



Clement Apaak described the government led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia as "useless" for its alleged suppression of citizens' rights.



"The arrest of the protesters is needless. This USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't is only good at using the power it holds in trust for the people to deny the same their rights. Citizens are beaten and arrested for demonstrating under a human rights lawyer," Apaak tweeted.



His remarks come in the wake of the Ghana Police Service's arrests of several protesters who sought to participate in an anti-government demonstration, #OccupyJulorbiHouse.



The protest had been organized to voice grievances against the government.



The arrest of the protesters follows a contentious issue where the police refuted claims that they had failed to serve an injunction application to the conveners of Democracy Hub, the organizers of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.



The arrest of the protesters is needless. This USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov't is only good at using the power it holds in trust for the people to deny the same their rights. Citizens are beaten and arrested for demonstrating under a human rights lawyer? https://t.co/5XGbMDSq90 — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) September 21, 2023

