Thirty-one-year-old man shot dead in Nkonya

Source: GNA

A 31-year-old man has been shot dead by an unknown assailant at Nkonya Kodzi in the Biakoye District of the Oti region.



Lieutenant Colonel Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, who broke the news to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the deceased, known as Daniel Brimpong, was shot at the restricted area in that part of the district at about 0700 hours on Monday.



He said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Margaret Marquart Hospital for autopsy, while investigations continued into the incident.



The Commander said the military and other security agencies are ensuring all things were under control with intensified patrols.



He said it had not been established yet about any relations between the murder and the conflict, but suspicion is high and cautioned locals against entering the restricted area, and to ensure peace in the area.



Monday’s assault comes after prolonged calm following efforts by stakeholders at addressing the long-standing land feud between the people of Nkonya and Alavanyo, which had claimed several lives over several decades.



