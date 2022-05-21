Thirty aspirants vetted for NPP Central Regional race

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: GNA

A total of 30 aspirants have been successfully vetted to vie for the Regional Executives position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region.



The figure, including six females, are contesting 10 vacant positions in the Region.



Three each are contesting the Chairmanship and second Vice- Chairman position, two for Secretary, Youth Organizer and Organizer positions.



Also, four aspirants each are contesting for the position of first Vice- Chairman, Assistant Secretary and Treasurer.



Additionally, there are three aspirants each vying for the Women’s organizer and Nasara Coordinator slots.



Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, the incumbent Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the vetting said he was hopeful to retain his position because the delegates knew his worth and would do more if given the nod.



He declared his readiness to work selflessly, transparently, and be accountable to the party and appealed to the delegates to vote for him to deliver.



Mr Joseph K Donkor, a first Vice Chairman aspirant, called for unity and peace to break the eight agenda by the party and encouraged them to vote for competent leaders who would engage the grassroots for victory 2024.



Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee briefing the media, said results of the vetting would be sent to the National Election Committee for advice and recommendations.



He urged all aspirants to eschew insults and arguments and forge ahead in unity as they were one party to achieve the common goal of winning the 2024 elections.



Mr Asiamah who is the Minister of Transport, wished all the aspirants well and reminded them to always put the party first in all their endeavours.