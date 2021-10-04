Thirteen dead, several others injured in road crash at Ohene-Nkwata

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: GNA

Thirteen persons on board a Wa bound OA bus have been confirmed dead in an accident involving three vehicles at Ohene-Nkwanta near Konongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.



Bodies of the dead, including nine males and four females, have been deposited in the morgue for identification and autopsy while the injured are receiving treatment at Konongo-Odumase Government Hospital.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Stephen Paa Yeboah, the Konongo Divisional Police Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said it happened at about 0100 hours Monday morning.



He said a DAF truck with registration number AC 179 – 21, loaded with bags of fresh pepper was heading towards Accra from Kumasi.



On reaching a sharp curve at Ohene-Nkwanta on the Kumasi-Konongo stretch, the truck ran into the rear of a Man Diesel truck with registration number GW 3569 – 13 ahead and veered into the opposite lane in the process and crashed with the OA bus.



DSP Yeboah said 13 persons died on the spot while the injured were rushed to the Konongo-Odumase Government Hospital for medical attention.



He urged the general public to contact the Divisional Police Command for identification and collection of the bodies.