Third Wave: Active COVID-19 cases almost 7,000 with 871 deaths

General News of Sunday, 8 August 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana is now 6,938 as of August 4, 2021, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.
Some 573 new cases were confirmed within that period.
The death toll has also shot up to 871.
There are currently 36 patients in critical condition while 87 are cases are severe.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 107,817 cases.
Of that number, 100,008 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 57,897
Ashanti Region - 18,873
Western Region - 6,268
Eastern Region - 5,006
Central Region - 3,957
Volta Region - 3,484
Bono East Region - 1,796
Bono Region - 1,766
Northern Region - 1,678
Upper East Region - 1,329
Western North Region - 939
Ahafo Region - 911
Oti Region - 609
Upper West Region - 514
North East Region - 236
Savannah Region - 143