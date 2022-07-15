Things would not be like this if Bawumia was allowed the free hand to manage the economy – Prof Bokpin

General News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Professor of Economics and Finance at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin has intimated that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not being allowed to take full charge of Ghana’s economy and its management as head of the Economic Management Team.



For him, the Vice President apparently does not exert much influence on the management of the economy, adding that if he had enough control over the management of the economy, the current precarious state of the economy could have been prevented.



“I sympathize with the Vice President[ Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia]. He is always at the face of the NPP’s economic engineering engine, we were told.



"I believe that if he had enough control maybe things would not be like this,” Prof Bokpin said interview with Joy FM.



In his view, if Vice President Dr. Mahamudu is not being permitted to take charge of the economy, he should quit his position as head of the Economic Management Team.



“If the Vice President feels uncomfortable about his role as the Chair of the Economic Management Committee, and lacks the influence, he should resign,” he advised.



Dr. Bawumia has been at the receiving end of criticism for the current state of the economy that has forced Government to beat a retreat on not seeking economic support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



But some analysts have said that Dr. Bawumia is not being given the chance to execute his role as the head of the Economic Management Team of the country.