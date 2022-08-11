Things are bad, but if you say it'll be better, 'whom am I'? - Kwesi Pratt to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the economy will soon bounce back.



Speaking in an interview on North Star Radio in Tamale, President Akufo-Addo said the policies the government was implementing would bring the economy back to a better place.



“Since 2020, the government has taken some very significant, proactive measures to minimize the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr in reaction borrowed a popular phrase saying: "If that is what the President is saying, 'whom am I'



"We've heard these assurances over and over again and we are still at the same place, but if that is what he's saying; we all want it to be true and so we will wait . . . "



Meanwhile, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has condemned the importation of items which can be produced in the country; a situation that contributes to the depreciation of the cedi.



Listen to him in the video below.



