Thieves vandalise newly-installed ECG transformer at Dunyo

General News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GH¢39,000 worth transformer installed for residents of Dunyo



Thieves destroy transformer



ECG boss calls for citizen support to apprehend thieves



Some suspected thieves have stolen parts of a new transformer installed by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to serve residents of Dunyo, a suburb of the Ga West Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.



As a solution to complaints by residents of frequent low voltage and power fluctuation during peak hours of the day, the 200KVA pole-mounted transformer was installed to relieve the existing overloaded transformer, which serves residents of the Dunyo community, a statement said.



Speaking to journalists, the ECG Accra West Regional Engineer, Ing. Emmanuel Ankrah, noted that after mounting the transformer unit, the Company needed to conduct some pre-commissioning tests before connecting to the grid.



“Before we could complete the tests, some thieves, in the cover of darkness, dropped the transformer from the poles, vandalized it and stole the copper windings in the transformer,” he said.



The estimated cost of 200KVA transformer is about Thirty Nine Thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢39,000.00)



Ing. Ankrah bemoaned the theft and pleaded with Ghanaians to report anyone who interferes with any of ECG’s installations.



The ECG has since reported the incident to the Pokuase police station.