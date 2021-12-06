Thieves stealing our fuses, creating artificial dumsor - Tema ECG

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Management of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Tema Region has raised concerns about the rampant stealing of fuses in its transformers in the Tema Metropolis of the Greater Accra Region.



It is therefore appealing to residents to be on the lookout for thieves moving to their various substations to engage in criminal activities.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 86.5Fm, the Tema Regional PRO, Madam Sekyiwaa Mensah lamented that the suspected thieves and their activities have resulted in outages in the metropolis.



She said the thieves parade themselves as staff from ECG.



She has therefore asked residents to demand identification whenever they see persons parading themselves as staff of ECG.



Each transformer is estimated to cost over GHC25,000 and is used to distribute high voltage electrical power to the various customers in and around the aforementioned communities.



But the criminal activities of these thieves are creating artificial dumsor and the ECG is not responsible for that.



The criminals reportedly remove the fuse which enables them to bring down the transformers to remove oil, coils, and other useful parts, she revealed.



“The criminal activities have increased in Tema Region. It is creating inconvenience to our customers. We are also losing several millions of Ghana cedis to the theft,” she added.



She, therefore, appealed to the public, especially those who stay around the substations to be vigilant and look out for these thieves.



She noted that the theft of fuses and also vandalisation of transformers have been rampant since last year.