Thieves steal crash barriers worth US$3,500 on Pokuase interchange

• Some persons have stolen crash barriers mounted on the Pokuase interchange



• The cost of the crash barriers is pegged at US$3,500



• The case has been reported to the Amasaman Divisional Police Command



A Daily Graphic report has indicated that some unscrupulous persons have stolen 10 crash barriers on the newly constructed Pokuase interchange.



It noted that the 4 feet crash barriers, numbering 10 cost US$3,500.



The purpose of these crash barriers is to prevent moving vehicles from falling off over to the road from Kwabenya towards the interchange to prevent accidents.



The report furthered that these persons also damaged the street lights mounted along the stretch on the interchange.



In an interview with the Resident Engineer of the project on the recent development, Kwabena Bempong noted that the case has been reported to the police for further investigations.



He said, “This is very serious because if we do not put a stop to it, all the crash barriers that we have put on the interchange will eventually be stolen. There is the need for us to nip it in the bud as quickly and as soon as possible."



The Amasaman Divisional Police Command confirmed that the case has been brought to their intention.



He stated that the police are on a manhunt for the criminals.



The Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, disclosed that police officers patrol the affected area and its environs in the evening since the acts are mostly carried out in the evenings.



He assured that persons behind the stealing of the crash barriers will be arrested and ensure that such situations do not repeat itself.