Thieves make away with 27 laptops belonging to Kori Junior High School

Thieves have allegedly made away with 27 laptops belonging to Kori Junior High School in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region, Asaase News has reported.



According to the portal, the yet-to-be-identified persons broke into the storeroom of the school and burgled other items such as four rechargeable lamps, a solar power inventor, two gallons of liquid soap and an amount of GH¢80 belonging to the Parent Teacher Association of the school.



Head Teacher of the school, Albert Anyaana providing details of the incident to the Asaase News said authorities of the institution arrived on Thursday morning to see their store room in disarray.



A rather dejected headteacher intimated that the burglary might have been carried out on the night before Thursday morning.



“When it happened like that, I quickly had to place a call to my circuit supervisor, then my PTA chairman, SMC chairman who doubles as the chief of that very community and the assemblyman of the area. I quickly called on them, then I and the assemblyman together went to the police station and reported the case.”



“Two personnel were sent to the school to see things for themselves in order to aid them in their investigation,” he added.



Meanwhile, Albert Anyaana told the news portal that one of the laptops, which might have dropped while the thieves were making their way out after the operation, was however retrieved from a nearby bush on the school’s premises.



Investigations into the incident have since been launched as the school has made a formal report to the Sandema Police in the region.