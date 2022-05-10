Thieves break into church, steal all musical instruments

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

A church at Manso-Datono in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region for the second time this year, have suffered the wrath of some criminals.



Members of the community on Monday, May 9, 2022, woke up to news that the chapel of Christ Redeemer Church has been ransacked by a gang of thieves.



Confirming the news in an interview with Kessben FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the Assemblyman for the area, Kwame Amponsah who is also a member of the church listed some items which the thieves made away with.



“I can confidently say that the biggest chapel in this town belongs Christ Redeemer Church. You ought to see the number of locks placed on the doors. But a thieve who is bent on stealing from you does not care. They were able to cut off the locks with hacksaw blade,” he explained.



The Assemblyman listed that the thieves made away with almost all the musical instruments belonging to the church. The instruments he said included microphones, keyboard, amplifier, combo amp and speakers.



“This is the second time in 2022. Earlier in January, they stole our equipment. The members of the church then mobilized and bought new instruments which cost about GHC20,000,” he stated.



Kwame Amponsah disclosed that the police has since arrested a drummer who visited the church last Sunday to play drums for the commemoration of International Mother’s Day at the church.



“One guy is currently in the custody of the police. Yesterday he came to play our drums but he is not from here. One of our youth brought him. The police is still investigating so we will see how it ends,” he added.







