Thieves break into Shama NPP office; bolt with ceiling fans, PCs, TVs

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) office in the Shama constituency of the Western Region has been raided by thieves who made away with some valuables in the place.



Some of the items stolen included during the incident which happened last week include ceiling fans, flat-screen television and a decoder, desktop computers and printers.



Constituency chairman, Richard Degraft who confirmed the news to the Daily Guide newspaper added that drawers in the office were also ransacked.



He noted that the thieves broke the burglar-proof back door and made their way into the building.



“They used the backdoor. We already have burglar-proof at that door but they destroyed it before having access to the place. When I got to my office, I realized the place has been ransacked. I am unable to stay at the office now because the place is not safe,” he said.



Mr Degraft noted that the case has been reported to the police and investigations have been launched into the matter.



But in the meantime, the office has been temporarily closed to safeguard the lives of workers.