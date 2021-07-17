Thieves bolt with musical instruments from Assemblies of God church

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Ogome branch of Assemblies of God church in the Eastern region has been raided



• The thieves took away amplifiers, keyboard, guitar, and other musical instruments



• The case has been reported to the Odumase-Krobo police



Some musical instruments including microphones, amplifiers have been stolen from the Ogome branch of Assemblies of God church in the Eastern region.



This was disclosed by the leader of the church, Reverend Isaac Gyedu, in an interview with Starr News.



According to him, the thieves, after several failed attempts to break into the burglar-proof window, chiseled and removed the window to pave way for them to carry out their operation.



The man of God said, “They took two power amplifiers, audio link,.. keyboard,... mixer, cross over, compressor, microphones and others.”



He continued that the stolen items, wrapped in a black polythene bag were transported into a commercial vehicle that headed towards Accra.



Reverend Isaac Gyedu said, “One of our members from Odumase boarded a Hyundai commercial vehicle to Accra that day, when they got to the junction, a guy stopped the vehicle and they loaded items packed into black polythene bags and Sellotaped. So the mate asked ‘where are you going with this equipment at the time? Are you going to a church program? the guy didn’t mind him. The boot was full so they booked one seat for the guy so he sat and put the audio links and others on the seat. The guy alighted at Novotel in Accra”.



The case has been reported to the Odumase Krobo police for investigations to be launched into the matter.



