Thief trapped inside church after robbery attempt went wrong

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

A fearless thief, identified as Agyasuo, got trapped inside a church after his robbery attempt went wrong.



Agyasuo is said to have targeted a Catholic Church building in their vicinity at Techimantia, Tano South where he broke into with a chisel and hammer.



He created a hole inside the ground floor of the locked storey building where he gained access to the inner chambers.



On his blind side, some residents spotted Agyasuo chiseling the building, but waited patiently to discover his motive.



After he had stayed inside the building for a while, the caretaker of the building was alerted and opened the door, only to find Agyasuo trapped inside.



Though being skinny and lightweight as he was described by residents who spoke to Adom News, Agyasuo could barely come out of the same hole he sneaked in through.



In a video, the school drop-out could be seen pleading for help, after he handed over the GH¢ 200.00 offertory he stole.



Also, he was caught with a bag containing packed phones, computer and accessories he had gathered inside the building.



The mother of the suspect, who was wailing as her son was being matched to the police station, said her son is an outgoing type, but she was shocked he is also a thief.



