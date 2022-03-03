'They've disgraced themselves and the nation' - Nana Fredua on NDC's Commonwealth petition

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta, has slammed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for hopping to the Commonwealth Nations to investigate Ghana under suspicions of human rights abuses.



The NDC has petitioned the Commonwealth Nations to monitor the human rights situation in Ghana as well as what they say is criminal persecution of its members.



According to the party's General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who announced the petition to the press on Monday, February 28, it was necessary to send the petition to the international entity because of the "harassment, criminal persecution and human rights violations" against some NDC leading members including their National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



"There are some practices that are not in accordance with good governance and the principles of the Commonwealth so we have petitioned them to take the appropriate action," he added.



But Nana Fredua, sharing dissenting views on the petition, ridiculed the NDC for going to the Commonwealth Nations.



He wondered how the NDC would have the audacity to petition an international body to report human rights violations when they have a track record of abusing the people's rights and criminally pursuing innocent Ghanaians.



Although this, he said, is not to justify human rights encroachment by any government including the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), he finds it ridiculous that the NDC are crying about rights infringement which, to him, is not even the reality in Ghana under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"They think everyone in Ghana is a kid. They think the wise people in Ghana are not many . . . I feel they have disgraced themselves and the entire nation," he said while making submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



