They saw him as ‘borga’ with money so they didn’t care – Obiri Boahen blames NDC executives for Gyekye Quayson’s woes

General News of Saturday, 26 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin North MPs eligibility contested



Court declares Gyekye Quayson ineligible as MP



State commences criminal process against embattled Assin North MP



Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, has blamed the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress for the woes of embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyekye Quayson.



According to lawyer Obiri Boahen, some members of the NDC, prior to Gyekye Quayson's election as parliamentary candidate, had protested against him on the basis that he was not fit to be a candidate.



The NPP deputy general secretary made this observation during an interview with Wontumi FM.

“It was even brought to the attention of the national executives. They saw him as ‘borga’ with money so they didn’t care”, the NPP deputy scribe stated.



A Cape Coast High Court in 2021 held that Mr Quayson at the time of filing his nomination to contest in the 2020 parliamentary election, had a Canadian and a Ghanaian citizenship and thus was ineligible to contest in the elections.



The court thus quashed the Assin North parliamentary election and ordered for a fresh election to be conducted.



The court also ordered Mr Gyekye Quayson to cease holding himself as an MP.



Mr Quayson however has since been attempting to overturn the court’s ruling with an appeal which he has been rejected by a Cape Coast Court of Appeal.



Meanwhile the state has commenced a criminal process against the embattled MP with charges of false declaration pressed against the embattled MP.