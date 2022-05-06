They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has attributed his victory in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections to God’s grace.



President Akufo-Addo was speaking on Thursday, 5 May 2022 at the Museum of the Bible’s inaugural Africa lecture held in Washington, USA.



According to President Akufo-Addo, despite being in public office for the most part of his adult life, that could not qualify him to become president.



He indicated that becoming president, finally, was a vindication of God’s word.



President Akufo-Addo said: “I have been in the maelstrom of public life in Ghana for 45 years, that is most of my adult life".



"I had been dissatisfied with the condition of life of the majority of our people, and that is why I have struggled to get the opportunity to do something about it", he said.



“The story of my struggles to become president of my country are well known", he recalled.



"My experiences have been a testimony of God’s love and a vindication of the words of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, in the Gospel according to St. Matthew, Chapter 19 verse 26…”



He continued: “It took three tries between 2008 and 2016 for me to get elected", recalling: "By which time, the popular catchphrases of 'Akufo-Addo cannot be president', 'God does not want Akufo-Addo to be president', 'Akufo-Addo is short, and does not have the stature to be president" were popular among his opponents.



He added: “I committed that third election campaign to God, and indicated to the Ghanaian people that, 'The Battle is the Lord’s'. By God’s grace, I won a famous victory against an incumbent president by a gap of nearly a million votes, the largest margin of victory for two decades.”



“And, by the same grace, I won re-election in the December 2020 elections, and I am now in my second and last term as president.