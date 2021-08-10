They only summoned me to take selfie with me - Teacher Kwadwo jokes

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Popular Ghanaian teacher and comedian, Michael Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Teacher Kwadwo, has joked about his meeting with the Akrofuom District Education Directorate, stating that the meeting was only to take a selfie with them.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported that he was to appear before the Directorate for alleged acts of ‘professional misconduct.’



The report added that he had been invited to answer some questions regarding his conduct as a teacher, as per a letter he shared on his social media page.



The letter read, “You are invited to appear before the Akrofuom District Education Directorate for alleged professional misconduct."



But, in an updated post on his Facebook page, he stated that the meeting only seemed to have been called for him to take a selfie with the officials.



He even joked about the fact that members of the Directorate were just stupefied by seeing him, owing to his popularity.



“The tin if u look inside well, they just summoned me so they could take SELFIE with me ooo..but ahantan nti.



“They were looking at my face saaa… I know in their heads they were like … “woooow we have seen Teacher Kwadwo",” he wrote.



From poor remuneration to poor classrooms, Teacher Kwadwo has been touring various parts of the country to bring to light some of the teething challenges facing the education sector leading to a hashtag he championed, #LetsFixGES.







