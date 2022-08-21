They have no knowledge – Awingobet questions source of PhDs awarded managers of Ghana’s economy

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Secretary of the Importers Association, Sampson Asaki Awingobit has said he is compelled to question the source of degrees awarded to the current managers of Ghana’s economy.



According to him, officials of the current administration have been poor in their management of the Ghanaian economy amidst raging hardship.



Speaking on Saturday, August 20, 2022, edition of Citi TV’s Big Issues monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Awingobit said "Government and its so-called economic management committee have lost touch with the people. They have no knowledge, and I do not know where they got their PhDs from."



“This government has failed us woefully, and it is high time the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] and his vice [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] accept and apologise to Ghanaians. They have performed abysmally. They cannot promise us flamboyant things and fail and go on with their lives as though nothing has happened,” he said.



He demanded an apology from the president and his vice to the citizenry over what he said is their failure to keep to their campaign promises and pledges to the Ghanaian people.



“These are the same people who criticised the former president [John Mahama] throughout his tenure, going about, promising us heaven on earth all to get into power. I want the President of the Republic of Ghana and his vice to apologise to Ghanaians. They have said so much and delivered little,” he demanded.



There has been a growing public outcry over the effects of the ever-escalating economic challenges facing Ghana currently.



Ghana’s cedi currency which has over the past months depreciated against other major international currencies is now the worst-performing currency on the African continent.



The country’s debt stock as of June 2022 was reported by the Bank of Ghana to be around $54.4 billion or GH¢393.4 billion.



The government has blamed the situation on what it says are external factors including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.





Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:









Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:







GA/BBA