'They hate Akans being part of the NDC'- Appiah Stadium confesses

Regional News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Ahead of the opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) executives elections, some aspirants have expressed concerns over the seeming schemes and manipulations to oust them from the contest which have sparked various controversies and animosity in the party, Purefmonline.com reports.



Notable amongst these turf war is the recent feud between the Ashanti regional Communication Director of the Party, Abass Nurudeen and his deputy, Alex Kwaku Asafo Adjei who have both declared their intention to contest for the position of the Communication Director of the NDC in the Ashanti region.



It has been alleged that in playing the tribal card, some party bigwigs have thrown their weight behind one of the contestants for the Ashanti regional Communication Director slot because the other opponent in the contest is an Akan which they disapprove.



Appiah Stadium, a stalwart of the party in the Ashanti region in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM stated that some known-Akan elders in the party like ‘Wofa’ Kwame Peprah have sat aloof for the tribal card to be played against persons who have Akan-leanings and are seeking to contest for various executive positions slot in the party.



He called on him to intervene and bring an end to the practice which might cost the party the 2024 election.



“I am saying that the elders of the NDC party should wake up. Look at what we are doing. Opposition communication in the Ashanti region and there is this level of fight and manipulation against the election of an Akan executive?



They behave like anybody who speaks Twi should not be part of the NDC. They only want the party to [belong to a particular tribe]. It shouldn’t be so.



If this tribal attitude of theirs do not end, the party will never win an election. We need all on board. Casting out of supposed people who are deemed not to have grassroots in the party must cease.” He told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s ‘Ekosiisen’ program.