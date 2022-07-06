They don't have the men - Adongo proposes three names to lead negotiations with IMF

General News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

The Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has suggested to the government to call on experts such as economist Kwame Pianim and businessman Sam Jonah to lead the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The IMF team is expected to arrive in the country Tuesday in order to commence the official negotiations with the government for a bailout program.



Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Mr. Adongo argued the current team leading the negotiations including the President and the finance minister cannot get the country any favorable program to address Ghana’s problems.



He described the $2 billion dollars figure put out by the government as money expected from the IMF as an attempt to scam the Bretton Woods Institution.



“Now that we are at the IMF you want this man to lead the economic management team? The head of the economic management team is not constitutional imperative and I saw signs of it when they went to take the decision at Peduase.



“You saw who was chairing, is it not Osafo Maafo who chaired that meeting, the President was even out of town so whether it was a cabinet, it was the economic management team, who chairs the cabinet when the President is not around, the Vice President. The cabinet was there seriously deciding whether we should go to the IMF or not. The President was out and the Vice President was nowhere,” he disclosed.



According to the MP, President Akufo-Addo trusted his economic advisor but he has failed him.



“When they say they have the men, you see where they are. They should look for Kwame Pianim immediately. He is the one who can save them and lead this team, they should go and get Ishmael Yamson and Sam Jonah the best brains of our country. Because this job is equivalent to the 1983 challenge, it’s not child play.”