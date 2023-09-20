They couldn’t build any factory up north, yet they claim to be one of you – Ken Agyapong jabs

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has made a plea to Northern voters, urging them not to allow ethnicity to dictate their choices in the upcoming NPP primaries.



Speaking during a showdown walk over the weekend, he emphasized the need for voters to prioritize development and their region's welfare when casting their votes.



Kennedy Agyapong pointed out that despite some politicians hailing from the Northern regions and occupying significant positions in the government, their track record of addressing the specific needs of their people has been disappointing.



During his address, Agyapong remarked, "I want my brothers in the north to listen to me well, that the election that we are going into, others are telling you that we are from here so vote for us.



"But upon all the big positions that they came to occupy in Ghana, they couldn't build a single factory in the north. And because today they want positions, they are telling you that they are northerners, so vote for them."



He continued by drawing attention to the challenging economic conditions faced by residents of the Northern regions and the prevailing hardship.



Agyapong stressed the urgency of electing leaders who would prioritize development, job creation, and the improvement of living standards in the area.



"I want my brothers and sisters to give me the opportunity, and they will see the number of industries I will create in the five northern regions. I will make sure the order of the day is turned around, where northerners are migrating to the south in search of greener pastures.



“Under my administration, because of the arable lands in the five northern regions, I will create industries in such a way that southerners will also migrate to the North, ensuring the progress of Ghana," he promised.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







