They called me the Donald Trump of Los Angeles because I owned several real estates – Dr Kofi Amoah

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr Kofi Amoah has given a peek into his financial life while he was in the U.S



•business mogul Donald Trump



• He adds that despite the huge number of properties he owned, he started with no capital



Former United States President Donald Trump is known for several things but one thing that stands out is his ownership of luxurious real estate companies across the world.



Prior to ascending to the most powerful seat of office, the billionaire had the portfolio as a real estate mogul due to the several billions worth of personal real estate properties.



Ghanaian business magnate, Dr Kofi Amoah has recounted how at one point in his life in the US, comparisons were made between him and Donald Trump.



According to the man known to many as Citizen Kofi, in his quest to gain financial freedom while he worked in the United States, he ventured into the real estate sector albeit with no money.



He was able to do this with no capital, thanks to a course he took in Los Angeles.



“… when I was in America, at one point they called me the Donald Trump of Los Angeles. I owned a lot of real estates; because I took a course. How to buy real estates with no money down… through that I was able to acquire a lot of buildings.



After a number of promptings and coaxing by host Delay, the Ghanaian business mogul revealed the number of housing properties he owned in the US.



“I had 85 buildings but I don’t have them now… I sold them all,” Dr Kofi Amoah added. Although he no longer owns them, Dr Amoah says he is living a satisfied and accomplished life.



He also shed light on what he considers to be the biggest impact a parent could make on his or her child’s life.



He said that discipline, education and humility should be the hallmark of every parent.





"The fact that your father is rich does not mean you are also going to be rich. The gift a parent can give to a child is education, discipline and humility. Imbibe that in your kids and even if you are not able to add money to it, they’ll succeed," he stressed.





Watch the interview from 16:28







