They are killing me - Nana Yaa Brefo cries over E-levy charges

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-levy goes live on May 1



Ghanaians lament E-levy charges



Parliament passes E-levy bill



Broadcast journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo is lamenting what she claims to be outrageous deductions made on transactions she made using an electronic transaction platform.



The Angel FM presenter is unhappy that despite conducting the transaction with two accounts registered in her name, she still suffered E-levy deductions.



She also cited another instant where she suffered deductions for transferring money from her MTN account to Vodafone despite linking the two accounts with the National Identification Card.



“I was transferring GHC2,000 my account with NIB to ABSA account and I was deducted over GH38. After linking my two accounts, I tried to transfer money from my MTN to Vodafone and E-levy caught me. I have done the Ghana card registration. I did it at Junction Mall.



“They are killing me. I pay my DSTV, water bill, chop money to my son and my workers on my momo. From my own account to another account and they deducted over GHC38.9. I was sad and disappointed,” she said.



The Electronic Transfer Levy Act, 2022 (Act 1075) was passed by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 and assented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, March 31, 2022.



The Act imposes a levy on all applicable electronic transfers made other than electronic transfers that are excluded under the Act.



The levy would be charged at the rate of 1.50 per cent on transactions such as mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same electronic money issuer - sending money from a mobile money wallet to another individual or entity on the same platform’s mobile money wallet.



Mobile money transfers from an account on one electronic money issuer to a recipient on another electronic money issuer - sending money from a mobile money wallet on one platform to another individual’s or entity’s mobile money wallet on another platform.



Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts - transferring money from an individual’s or entity’s bank account to another individual’s or entity’s mobile money wallet.



