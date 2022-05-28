‘They are all Ewe girls from Adidome’ – Ken Agyapong hails three Ivy League-educated daughters

General News of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong attends daughter's graduation



Yvonne Agyapong sweeps four subject awards



Kennedy proud of daughter's academic feat



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that three of his daughters have all gained admission into Ivy League institutions.



The lawmaker earlier this week was in New Jersey, where he attended the graduation at the Union Catholic High School of the last of his three daughters, Yvonne.



Yvonne was one of the best students in the Class of 2022, sweeping four individual awards and winning two institutional awards, she was also a co-valedictorian at the ceremony.



A happy Agyapong told the Announcer Newspaper after the event that he was particularly proud of Yvonne and also of her two older siblings, in whose steps Yvonne was treading.



The two older siblings had attended University of Pennsylvania and Johns Hopkins University and Yvonne was due to attend Yale University having been granted admission by all Ivy League Schools.



He further disclosed that the three girls were from Adidome in the Volta Region, suggesting that their mother is an Ewe woman.



“Ghanaians too we have made it, in the midst of all whites, it tells you that you don’t give up in life, you have to study hard. So, let’s use this to motivate our kids and I’m proud of her today.



“They are three girls, the first one went to UPenn (University of Pennsylvania), the second one went to John Hopkins and she is going to Yale. They are all Ewe girls from Adidome. My Ewe girls from Adidome.



“Let’s take good care of our kids, no matter what we have to show love to them and encourage them in their studies,” he stressed.



Ivy League is a league of universities and colleges in the northeastern United States that have a reputation for scholastic achievement and social prestige.



Yvonne Agyapong became a center of attraction during her High School graduation. Aside from mounting the podium on a sunny afternoon to receive her graduation medial, the young Agyapong was one of two valedictorians, delivering a speech that lit up the crowd and motivated the graduating class of 2022.



She won four subject specific awards and two school awards for her strides in the prestigious American college.



The subject awards included: Best in Social Studies, Spanish, Mathematics and English.



She was a co-winner of ‘The School Consultative Board Award’ along with one Michael Palacio, for which they received individual plaques before she was invited to also collect ‘The General Excellence’ Award.



The Agyapong family was well represented at the event. Kennedy Agyapong and his wife, Yvonne’s two older sisters and an elder brother, were full of joy as were some members of the Ghanaian community present.