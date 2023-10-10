They are NPP members – Ahiagbah confirms identity of hooligans who invaded UTV

Politics of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Philip Ahiagbah has confirmed that the hooligans who invaded the studios of UTV last weekend are indeed members of the ruling party.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on Monday, Mr Ahiagbah, however, reiterated that their action was not sanctioned by the party.



“Those who took that action are indeed party people. Yes they are our party members…,” he confirmed.



A group of NPP members stormed the studios of UTV during the broadcast of United Showbiz on Saturday, October 7, 2023, demanding for regular pundit of the show, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus.



The group, said to be unhappy with A Plus shredding a letter by the leadership of the NPP to the management of UTV calling for a reform of United Showbiz, are said to have assaulted some staff of the media company before making their way into the studios.



The police later announced the arrest of 16 individuals in connection with the attack.



The incident has since received widespread condemnation from political activists and various critics who have described it as a direct attack on media freedom and the freedom of speech.



But according to Mr Ahiagbah, while the party has had reason to complain about the content and views shared on United Showbiz, it never endorsed the attack hence the outright condemnation by the NPP leadership.



“We are aware about the fact that some people had issues with the program and some discussions around it. But the action they took was very much against the history and tradition of the NPP and that is why we immediately made it clear that the party was against it,” he stated.



He noted that the party is willing to assist the police in their investigation into the matter.







