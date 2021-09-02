They already have the names they will recruit in police - Dumelo alleges

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Dumelo has asserted that Police recruitment are based on 'protocol'



• He adds that the recruitment process is a waste of time



• John added that most people who spend monies purchasing forms are not selected



The 2020 National Democratic Congress Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Woguon Constituency, John Dumelo has alleged that the Ghana Police Service already have the names of accepted recruits long before admission forms are made public.



According to Mr Dumelo, "It is a waste of time" as persons who purchase these forms end up disappointed when they do not receive a callup. Every year, the security agencies receive thousands of entries from young people who wish to enter these services, however, only a few gain entry.



A section of the public, including the actor, have over the years held the notion that just a selected few make it through the Military, Police, Fire and Immigration Service recruitment based on "protocol".



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the actor's Twitter page, he wrote: "Someone just called me from the Ashanti region. He wants 100gh to buy police recruitment forms so he can join the service. Should I just tell him it’s a waste of time? And that they already have the names of people they want to recruit?"



In reaction to his post, Akosua Prima wrote: "It’s funny we leave in a country like this. You know the people you would recruit, yet still, you reasonably steal from the hungry youth in the name of buy forms."



Also, Kwesi Remedy added: "Hmm this thing wey u talk am simple like dat hmm. I wan buy immigration forms and even police but I Dey fear my 200cedis will go waste…Aww Awurade Kasa."



Kwame Mintah who shot down the claims by John Dumelo commented: "When one day your party is in office and someone makes this same allegation hope it will sit very well with you. We don't have to do this to ourselves as a nation. I know guys in the security services who had no connection. Yes, there are those who will be recruited by connection."



Another Naomi Lartey wrote: "I hope you are not just saying this because of politics? You are a politician when your party comes to power it's the same thing that will be said about your government. Let's say what we know for a fact and what we've seen with our eyes."