These people have condemned Mahama's 'Do or die' comment

Former President John Dramani Mahama in an interview with Techiman-based Akina FM disclosed that his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will brace itself to ensure that ballots are protected at all cost in election 2024.



He accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of using state security to rig the elections.



During his interview, he pointed out that election 2024 will be a do or die affair.



This has courted several controversies; while some Ghanaians laud him, others, on the other hand, have condemned him.



Those who have condemned him are of the view that Mahama's comment could stoke violence in the next general elections.



GhanaWeb in this report outlines people who have condemned the former president for saying election 2024 will be a do or die affair.



Mahama’s ‘warmongering do or die’ comment unnecessary – Ephson



Renowned pollster, Ben Ephson, described Mahama's comment as unnecessary.



In a reaction on the Morning Starr on Wednesday, Mr Ephson said the former President Mahama does not need to make such utterances which can be misinterpreted by some party members that could lead to violence in the 2024 elections.



Giving his take on the topic, he said, “It’s unnecessary… Mahama doesn’t need to make such statements to be popular. I don’t think he’ll apologize but he has to find a way to water down the implications because Akufo-Addo’s all die be die comment hurt him in the minds of Ghanaians…If you look at all these instances, the base of the party they led was down. So these things are done to ginger them. It’s like going to war.”



Your sons must be available for the do-or-die affair – Braimah to Mahama



Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, also criticised former President John Dramani Mahama for his ‘do-or-die’ 2024 elections comment.



He said he is looking forward to seeing Mahama make available his children at the polling stations in the next general elections.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Sulemana Braimah said, “We look forward to seeing JM’s adult sons and daughters at the polling stations in 2024 for the ‘Do or Die’ actions.”



'Do or die': Allotey Jacobs condemns Mahama



Suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, chided 2020 NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for saying election 2024 will be carried out in a 'do or die' manner at various polling stations.



He believes Mahama ought to admit his comment was a mistake and let sleeping dogs lie.



He also called on the former president to render an apology to Ghanaians for preaching what others see as very sensitive.



“Sometimes we should not be hypocritical. I condemned Akufo-Addo for All-die-be die and I will condemn Mahama too. I appeal to him to apologise,” Allotey Jacobs said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, September 8, 2021.



But John Dramani Mahama has refused to retract his statement.



He explained that the statement was an idiomatic expression that entreats his party members to be vigilant at the polling stations to ensure that election 2024 is not rigged.