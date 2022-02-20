You are here: HomeNews2022 02 20Article 1473308

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

These nostalgic TV commercials from the 90s, early 2000s will make your day

Some of these commercials were very popular in their days play videoSome of these commercials were very popular in their days

TV commercials abound today

Competition among companies for advertisements

Take a look at some old TV commercials

Today, television channels and the choices for what to watch, when and even how to watch them, abound so much so it can be overwhelming.

This is also predominant to the extent that the adverts one person is watching today or has grown to love so much, might be so alien to another. The widespread nature of these television adverts also accounts for how massive industry advertisements are now, coupled with the world of competition that typifies life today.

In the 90s, however, few options were available and while the arguments today could gravitate towards the fact that people are spoilt for choices, there is no doubt that the adverts that characterized the earlier years were more nostalgic.

In this GhanaWeb listicle, we bring you some of the most unforgettable television commercials from the 90s and the early parts of this millennium that should surely make your Sunday, a more rewarding one.

Some of these were first shared by a Twitter user with the handle @welbie_.



Keysoap advert:



Tigo’s Honey Coochiecoochie:



Vodafone advert:



BlackBerry deal from Vodafone:



Pure Evaporated Milk:



Interplast:



Safe contraceptives:



Tigo ad:



UTV Ad:



Tigo Number One:



Campaign on handwashing:

