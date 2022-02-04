These are military interventions not coups; Africa needs rescue – Akua Djanie

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Award-winning journalist and writer on mainly African development and cultural issues, Akua Djanie-Manfo alias Blakofe has described recent military takeovers in Africa as military interventions, not coups d’etat, stressing that Africa needs such interventions given the times.



In less than two years, military leaders have ousted the democratic governments of Mali, Chad, Guinea, Sudan and recently Burkina Faso with a failed attempt in Guinea-Bissau.



Some experts have expressed worry over the resurgence of coups in Africa, saying that they do not portend well for the development of democracy in Africa. They talk about the 80s when coups were the order of the day and how such coups did not yield much in terms of economic development or security for the people.



But for Blakofe, these interventions are necessary: “What’s happening in West Africa are not coups. They are military interventions because God knows Africa needs rescue,” she argued.



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the Chairman of the Economic Commission of West African States( ECOWAS) has criticized the reemergence of military takeovers in Africa.



“It represents a threat to peace, security and stability in West Africa,” he noted.



A summit of the leaders of West Africa is being held in Accra today to look into the matter of the recent coups and how to address them.



