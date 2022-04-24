These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry

General News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

While religious work or the office of the priesthood isn’t much of a family inheritance or even business, there is no doubt that, like everything else, parents doing something worthwhile would usually want their offspring to also follow in the same, if not to succeed them.



Today, it would be fair to say that, many Christian leaders would feel proud that their children have stepped into their shoes, carrying on the message of the Good News of Jesus Christ, just as they are doing.



Without a doubt, it is not the case for many children of preachers, but there are a few stories of such that GhanaWeb brings to you in the article.



Here they are:



1. Bishop Joshua Heward-Mills



Bishop Joshua Heward-Mills is the only son of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, who is into full ministry.



He is the current resident pastor of the First Love Church, a 10,000-member church.







He is a trained lawyer by profession from the Nottingham Trent University and before he translated into full-time ministry, he worked as a Compliance Officer at HSBC in their London office.



Bishop Joshua is fluent in English and French and is married to Dr Priscilla Heward-Mills and together, they have two daughters.







2. Prophet Joel Duncan-Williams



Joel Duncan-Williams is the third child of renowned Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who is also the head pastor of his church which is mainly a youth ministry.



In a biography on the official website of the Africa Business & Kingdom Leadership Summit, it is indicated that Joel’s ministry is called the Firm Foundation Action Church.



It is indicated that the Firm Foundation Action Church was given to Rev. Joel under the instruction of the Archbishop himself.



Prophet Joel, who tied the knot with his wife Anisha on May 25, 2018, follows both the footsteps and instructions of his father to the latter.







He is a strong believer of the Doctrines of “Loyalty”, “Soul Winning” and “Church Planting” and his entire life is dedicated to serving the Archbishop as well as soul winning, building the Kingdom of God and encouraging the youth and young adults to live up to their full potential in Christ.







Apart from being an inspiring preacher and teacher of the word of God, Joel Duncan-Williams is also a songwriter, a role model, and a mentor to many.



3. Pastor Paapa Korankye-Ankrah



The only son of the founder of the Royalhouse Chapel International (RCI), Apostle-General Sam Korankye-Ankrah, is also into full-time ministry.



Pastor Paapa Korankye-Ankrah has proven to be a vibrant preacher, just like his father.







He manages the television of his father’s church, Powerline TV, and is a pastor of the church’s youth church.



Born in September 1989 was the C.E.O of Quest Technologies Ltd, a computer and network security company in London before coming into full-time ministry.



Pastor Paapa holds a B.A in Economics from the McMaster University, and a Master's from the University of Sheffield.







He is married to Jacqueline Hanson and they are blessed with two daughters.



4. Bishop Selassie Agyinasare and Apostle Francis Agyinasare



The Archbishop of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, is more than a blessed man because not one, but two of his sons are into full-time ministry.



Francis and Selassie Agyinasare both serve under their father at the Perez Dome in Accra.







Bishop Selassie Esar Agyinasare is the resident pastor of the Perez Chapel International and a medical doctor by profession.







His brother, Apostle Francis Agyinasare, who attended the SOS Herman Gmeiner International College and proceeded to the University of Surrey where he earned a degree in Business Management and French, is the head pastor of the French Church. He is also the General Manager of the church’s television, Precious TV.







Francis was a supplier and development manager at Airbus before he came into the priesthood.



5. Bishop Archibald Eastwood Anaba



Bishop Archie, as he is famously known, was a member of the Harvest Choir during his days in KNUST.



At the KNUST, he studied to be an architect.







He is now a pastor in his father’s church, the Fountain Gate Ministries.



He is married to Hatsaka Eastwood Anaba.



6. Pastor Nii Sorse Tackie-Yarboi



The son of the founder of the Victory Bible Church International, Pastor Nii Sorse Tackie-Yarboi is a medical doctor by training.







He serves with his father Bishop N.A Tackie-Yarboi, who is the Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Church International, as an Associate Pastor of the East Legon branch of the church.



Pastor Nii Sorse often uses social media to promote the work of the ministry.