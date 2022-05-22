These 5 refreshing low sugar pregnancy mocktails are the best thing to cool you down

Health News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

The weather has been quite hot lately and staying cool in the hot sun can be a challenge. Especially more so when you’re pregnant and already in your last trimester. The flashes coupled with the sun are a searing combo.



With such good weather, it is no surprise that there are a lot of get-togethers going on. We don’t subscribe to becoming a recluse just because you’re expecting. You’re pregnant and that shouldn’t mean you have to be left out of fun activities.



So we devised these 5 refreshing low sugar pregnancy mocktails just for you.



They are:



• Easy to make (Made in five minutes or less)



• Contain no processed sugar



• Bright, fun, and refreshing



• Use fresh fruit & herbs



• Most of all they are perfectly healthy for you and baby.



Here are 5 refreshing low sugar pregnancy mocktails





1. Berry Bush





Ingredients:



• 5 teaspoons fruit-based loose leaf herbal tea



• 3 cups boiling water



• 5-8 drops stevia



• Ice



• 2 glasses of Sparkling Water



• Honey (optional)









Recipe:



Start by boiling the water and pouring it over the tea. If sweetening with honey, add it in now. If not, wait until it’s chilled.



Let sit for 20 minutes before adding the stevia in and moving it to the fridge.



Once chilled (about 1-2 hours), strain the tea out and divide it into three tall glasses with ice. Pour perrier over top and garnish with frozen berries if you have them.





2. Orange Cranberry with a Twist









Ingredients:



• ½ an orange freshly juiced



• ¼ cup pure cranberry juice



• 1 can original perrier



• 2 lime wedges (half a lime)



• Sparkling water as needed



• Ice



Recipe:



Mix the cranberry and orange juice together and squeeze in one wedge of lime. Fill a glass with ice, pour in the juice, and top with perrier. Garnish with a lime wedge or cherries.







3. Blueberry Mint Refresher









Ingredients:



• ¼ cup fresh blueberries



• 6-8 mint leaves



• 5 drops stevia



• 1 glass of sparkling water



• Ice



• Blueberries for garnish



Recipe:



Mix the blueberries and mint together. Fill a glass with ice and scrape the mixture on top. Add the stevia and the perrier. Mix well again. Top with more blueberries.



4. Exotic Jungle Berry Burst







Ingredients:



• ¼ cup raspberries or blueberries



• ¼ cup chopped strawberries



• ½ orange, freshly squeezed



• 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds



• 1 glass of sparkling water



• Cinnamon stick for garnish (optional)



Recipe:



Muddle all the berries and 1 tablespoon of the pomegranate. Pour the orange juice over top f them and let sit for 20-60 minutes to infuse. Pour into a glass, top with ice, and perrier. Mix well. Garnish with remaining pomegranate seeds or a cinnamon stick.





5. Orange Grapefruit Sparkle









Ingredients:





• ½ medium orange, freshly juiced



• ½ medium grapefruit, freshly juiced



• 1 glass of sparkling water



• Ice



• Orange for garnish





Recipe:



Juice the orange and grapefruit and pour over ice into a glass. Top with Perrier and stir to combine. Add an orange wedge for garnish.