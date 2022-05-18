There would be no other extension for Sim re-registration - Communications Ministry

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

The Ministry of Communications says extending the sim card registration to December 31st is not an option.



According to the Deputy Minister of Communications Ama Pomaa Boateng, the telecommunication companies are working with a timetable hence the need to end the registration in July.



She further expressed worry that public interest in the exercise has waned.



The Deputy Minister made the statement at the world telecommunication society day in Accra.



The deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards was extended to July 31, 2022.



A statement dated March 22, 2022, signed and issued by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the extension of the deadline is to “ensure that every eligible SIM card is captured and we produce a credible database by the end of the exercise.”