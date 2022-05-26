There will be chaos if Agyapa is tabled before parliament, we have lost faith in the court – Nii Lante

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has said there will be chaos in Parliament should Ken Ofori-Atta bring back the rejected controversial Agyapa deal.



According to him, the minority in parliament is determined to reject the Agyapa deal as they have lost confidence in the court.



“We are picking signals that Ken Ofori-Atta will bring Agyapa back to the house and let me say it here, Ken should not do anything that will further worsen the situation and take away our image which has already been dented the way we engaged it past.



“I want to send a caution that care is not taken and Agyapa is brought back in the form it is, in fact, it cannot even be laid, the fight that will resume in the house because for this one the minority is so determined to prevent it. The minority has lost confidence in the court.” he said on Good Morning Ghana.



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had earlier announced on Tuesday, October 12 that the Agyapa Transaction would return to Parliament.



He told journalists that the “Attorney General has looked at the agreement” hence the decision to return the deal.



“The Attorney General has looked at it, we have had a few stakeholder meetings. I think the new board should be energized to review that and then go through the Parliamentary process.



“I am unequivocal that it is the way to go in terms of monetizing our minerals and finding a way to the level of debt that the country has,” he said after inaugurating the new board of the Ghana Minerals Income Investment Fund,” he said.



The agreement, which was approved by the Seventh Parliament on Friday, August 14, 2020, had to be withdrawn after a corruption-risk assessment was conducted by the then Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Amidu.



Resigning a few days afterwards, the Special Prosecutor accused President Akufo-Addo of interfering in his assessment of the deal under the Minerals Income Investment Fund Act, 2018 (Act 978).



“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption,” Mr Amidu said in his resignation letter to the president.



The Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, replied to the resignation letter and said a mere meeting between the president and a Special Prosecutor cannot be said to be interference.



“Your accusation of interference with your functions simply on account of the meeting the president held with you is perplexing. In exercise of what you considered to be your powers under Act 959, you had voluntarily proceeded to produce the Agyapa Report".



“The president had no hand in your work. Without prompting from any quarter within the Executive, you delivered a letter purporting to be a copy of your report to the president".



“The purpose of presenting a copy of the Agyapa report to the president is decipherable from paragraph 32 of your letter to the president in which you indicated that you hoped the report will be ‘used to improve current and future legislative and executive actions to make corruption and corruption-related offenses very high-risk enterprise in Ghana’.”



Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) also rejected the previous agreement when it was first introduced on the floor of parliament.



Ghana’s legislature approved the controversial agreement on Friday, August 14 despite a protest from the Minority.







