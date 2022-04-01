There was nothing reassuring about Akufo-Addo’s SoNA – Inusah Fuseini

Politics of Friday, 1 April 2022

Akufo-Addo delivers SoNA 2022



President claims unprecedented road achievement



Akufo-Addo has failed in the road sector, says Inusah Fuseini



Former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has stated that President Akufo-Addo’s recent State of the Nation Address failed to give Ghanaians any hope in the fortunes of the country.



Speaking on Okay FM’s morning show hosted by Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the former Roads and Highways Minister said the president failed to give any assurance despite the comprehensive nature of his speech.



“There was no welcoming news per say. But he gave a comprehensive report, I won’t take that away from him. But it was not reassuring, there was nothing reassuring about the state of the nation. He didn’t create hope in Ghanaians. We left just knowing that this was what he is going to say in the context of almost all sectors or areas of the economy but it was not reassuring,” he stated.







President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 27, 2022, gave a report on the state of Ghana’s economic, social and political sectors in the State of the Nation Address delivered in Parliament as mandated by law.



The president as part of his address spoke about various undertakings by his government since it assumed office.



The president speaking on the state of Ghana’s roads sector touted his achievement as unprecedented in the history of the country.







According to the president, his government since it assumed power some 5 years ago has constructed some ten-thousand roads.



But according to Inusah Fuseini, the president’s claim was a mere pronouncement not backed by any evidence.



“I am privy to the records at the Ministry of Roads and Highways. From 2017 to 2021, I am privy to all the roads they have constructed and it’s just a little above four-thousand,” he stated.



