There seems to be a selective application of the law in Ghana - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has said that he finds it wrong how laws in Ghana are applied in terms of who faces the courts and who does not on criminal matters.



He said there seems to be a selective application of the law and thus questioned why some people known to have breached the law are still walking free.



“It seems that in this country if someone has an issue with you are someone doesn’t like you, the police take a special interest in the matter. We have some people in this country even when you keep reporting them to the police nothing is done to them.



“Do you know the number of times people have reported Afia Schwarzenegger? Do you know the number of times people have reported Wanluv Kubolor and A Plus? Just look at what Akuapem Poloo did and what Afia Schwarzenegger keeps doing,” he questioned.



Relating his argument to the recent arrest of Shatta Wale who has been charged with circulation of false news, Maurice Ampaw stated that it will not be the first time a celebrity has staged a hoax but others got away with it.



“Shatta said he had been shot and was arrested for faking it meanwhile Bukom Banku in the past went into hiding and spread news that he had died. He later went to sit on Okay FM and said he wanted to see how Ghanaians love him and everybody saw it as comic relief,” he said.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw went on to point out a similar situation in the recent arrest of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah over his feud with repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaaa.



“My problem is that Owusu Bempah and Agradaa had a problem but it takes two to tango. The police and everyone in this country knows what is happening in Ghana. Owusu Bempah has his bloggers and fans who were supporting him and Agradaa has same.



“When two people are engaging in a fight they are disturbing public peace. So why arrest just one person? Agradaa has come out sometimes to say nobody can arrest her and she has issued threats. When this happens, we begin to see the police as having their eyes fixed on one person,” he stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



