There’s too much indiscipline and gossiping in NPP presidential race – Abronye

Diasporia News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused certain coordinators of the party’s potential flag bearers of indiscipline and pointless gossips.



He believes it is improper for a spokesperson for a presidential candidate who vehemently ranted against him during their regional race to go around causing issues in the party.



“There has been indiscipline and unnecessary gossiping by coordinators or some presidential aspirants.



“These coordinators have made it a point to destroy some delegates or party officers in order to make money from them,” Mr. Abronye disclosed in a letter dated August 20, 2023.



He continued: “It is unnecessary and undisciplined for a regional officer to be coordinator for more than 5 presidential aspirants, promising them the number of votes they will receive from him.”



He has also indicated that after extensive consultation, he has decided not to be part of the party’s upcoming special delegates congress.



The Bono regional chairman catalogued a number of reasons he wants to abstained from the congress including alleged extortion.