There’s nowhere in the bible where drinking alcohol is condemned – Rev. Owusu Bempah maintains

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Owusu Bempah preaches responsible drinking



Rev Bempah quotes bible on drinking of alcohol



Drinking alcohol is not a sin, says Rev. Owusu Bempah



The Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has maintained that whereas the bible makes various mentions of alcohol, the holy book never condemned drinking.



Reverend Bempah last week courted public discourse after stating in a radio interview that a Christian cannot be said to have sinned by drinking alcohol.



Justifying his claims in a recent interview with Oman Channel, Rev Owusu Bempah said “there is nowhere that bible condemns drinking alcohol.”



He reiterated that the only wrong associated with alcohol is excessive drinking which can lead to intoxication and erratic behaviour.



He quoted several bible scriptures to support his position



Reading from the book of Genesis Chapter 14 verse 8, Rev Owusu Bempah argued that “Abraham and Melchizedek met and he gave his tithe. What Melchizedek who is a high priest of God gave Abraham was bread and wine. When the bible mentions wine, there’s no wine in the bible that is not alcoholic. Every wine contains alcohol. When you go to supermarkets and see some drinks labelled non-alcoholic wine, it is fruit juice. But the real wine in Israel contains alcohol.”



He emphasized that one cannot be said to have lost out on going to heaven by virtue of drinking alcohol but added that drinking must be done in moderation.



“We can do just about everything but it not everything that is right to be done. When you read from the same first Corinthians chapter 10:31, it says ‘whether you eat or drink, drink it to the glory of God.’ That means you are to comport yourself when you drink and not misbehave. So if someone says one will go to hell because they drink alcohol that is a lie,” he added.







