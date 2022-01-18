There’s nothing wrong using soldiers as bodyguards for civilians - Obiri Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen says there is nothing wrong with using military officers as bodyguards of civilians.



His comments come after the Military High Command of Ghana stripped the Speaker Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin off his military bodyguards.



The guards according to a letter issued by the Ghana Armed Forces were assigned to the Speaker without proper procedure.



The officers withdrawn include WOI Jafaru Buniwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper, and Sgt Bonney Prince.



The Ghana Armed Forces further indicated in the letter that the right procedures will now be initiated to assign new military bodyguards.



Read Also: Military men guarding Bagbin not regularised- Armed Forces



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Nana Obiri Boahen said when you look at the security Act, the police and the military are placed under security and so there is nothing wrong using the military to guide civilians including the Speaker.



He noted that in Lartin American countries, it is very common to use soldiers to protect civilians.



Personally, he said he is one person who has been rooting for the implementation of that idea that military personnel are used to guard civilians, not to look down on the police but to get all hands on deck for the best.



Nana Obiri Boahen cited a situation where there was a press conference at Sunyani and the people started rioting and the police tried to stop them but they refused but just when the military came to the scene, they all stopped rioting and left.



He identified that there is a perception that people are more scared and obey soldiers more than the police.



“If a soldier protects a civilian, I do not see anything wrong,” he said.