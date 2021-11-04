There's nothing political about the National Cathedral project - Dr. Letsa

Politics of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa has called on his people in the region not to see the construction of the National Cathedral as a political project since it was envisioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



According to him at a Press Briefing in Ho on Wednesday, 3 November 2021, to speak on what the Volta Regional Board of Trustees for the Cathedral has been doing in support of the project, Dr. Letsa said the edifice when completed will be a national monument which will also help generate revenue for the country hence the need for all hands on desk devoid of politics.



"People travel to Mecca because of things that in Mecca, people also travel to Israel and it becomes an income generation and is something for their economy, to boom tourism to make more money for development. So 250 billion may sound big and it may bring in 1 billion dollars within a couple of years, is that not a profit? So let's look at this objectively, this is a national monument, is nothing political about it," he said.



He, however, noted that it is an appeal to Ghanaians regardless of their economic and religious background to contribute to the project "Is about prioritization by the individual so nobody is compelling anybody to contribute towards the National Cathedral if you're willing to give, Ghanaians are welcome to come on-board to give towards the construction of the National Cathedral".



On the side of the Volta regional Board of Trustees, the Chairman of the Board, Rev. Seth Mawutor outlined some benefits the country will derive from the Cathedral when completed.



"The National Cathedral will serve as a national interdenominational facility for prayer and worship, a center of learning, and a national point of convergence. It will offer an opportunity to African historians and interpreters of Christianity in non-Western contexts to retell and symbolize the Christian faith in ways that will feature the African contribution to the history of Christianity in Africa, it will also feature African Diaspora contributions and a hall of fame to be set up that will have statues of key contributors to Christianity including missionaries, Bible translators, pastors, evangelists, theologians, musicians and divine healers"



Rev. Seth further noted that "It will serve as a tourist attraction center to Ghana. The cathedral gives the space for the churches to organize and host big conferences, public lectures, symposia, workshops, seminars and Gospel concerts"



A regional fundraising launch will be held on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 in Ho where institutions and individuals are asked to come and donate for the realization of the National Cathedral.