There's no way NPP will win 2024 election if we have a fair referee – Alex Mould

A senior member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Mould, has averred that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has little chance of winning the 2024 general elections if a fair and impartial referee is in place.



The former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) said this while speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile programme and monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, the significant margin displayed by the NDC in the just-ended Assin North by-election sends a clear message that there is a victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



“Assin North prior to the 2020 election was an NPP stronghold. What we have seen is very clear to us that the Assin North Victory basically is a victory for truth and justice but let's put that aside. The increase in margin is what we should talk about from just over 3,000 to close to 5,000 and that is a clear message by the people of Assin North representing the people of Ghana,” he said.



Alex Mould attributed the NDC's victory in the by-election to the hardships faced by Ghanaians under the the Akufo-Addo led government.



“This a very clear message talking about the hardship that this country is going through and what this government has plunged us in,” he added.



“We’ve also said that if we get a good referee, a fair impartial referee, we’ve always said this, there will be less intimidation. But we saw intimidation in Assin North, there were busses, VIP busses that carried a lot of macho men, but the police were able to stop that.



“But we do have a fair unbiased electoral commission and a diligent police force, there is no way the NPP can win in 2024, especially with the hardship that this country is going through and the work that the NDC is doing,” he stated.



James Gyakye Quayson was re-elected the Member of Parliament for Assin North after he beat his main contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party.



