There's no rift between myself and Nana B - Titus Glover

Politics of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP elects new national officers



Titus-Glover reportedly says he cannot work under Nana B



NPP stalwarts call for unity ahead 2024 elections



Former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has watered down suggestions of simmering tension between himself and current National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Nana Boakye (alias Nana B).



In a statement issued on July 19, Titus-Glover said his comment that he cannot work under Nana B after he lost the National Organiser race over the weekend has been misinterpreted by the media.



According to him, he did not make the comment because he bore any grudge against the new National Organizer.



“My attention has been drawn to some reports in the media space regarding a recent interview I had with Oman FM that ‘I can’t work under Nana B’. I want to categorically state that my decision is not borne out of any rift or misunderstanding between myself and Henry Nana Boakye before, during or after the elections and has therefore been misinterpreted by a section of the general public,” part of the statement by Titus Glover read.



The former deputy minister of Transport further explained that his decision not to work under Nana B was based on the premise that "Nana B must be allowed to recommend deputies he can work with to the National Executive Committee for consideration” and also the “need to avoid potential conflict between us in the future because we keenly contested each other for the same position he occupies.”



Titus-Glover however said he was ever ready to extend a helping hand to Nana B if called upon or when the need arises.



He further called for unity in the party as it strives to ‘break the 8’.



“I must emphatically state that I am ever ready to offer my support and advice to my brother, Nana B, when the need arises or called on but not as his deputy. More importantly I am still a patriot who believes in a healthy competition. The election is over. The most important thing now is how to come together as a strong party and work harder to break the 8,” the statement concluded.



After the close of polls last Saturday, he polled 2274 votes against Nana B’s votes of 2870.



Other contestants for the position were Bright Essilfie Kumi who got 137 votes; Seth Adu Adjei, 25; Eric Amoako Twum, 185 and Nana Owusu Fordjour, 44.







Read Below The Full Statement of Titus Glover







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.











DS/SARA