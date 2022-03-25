There’s no mechanism to verify government’s expenditure cuts – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Government announces measures to address economic challenges



Finance minister announces cost-cutting measures



Public trust in government is lost, says Asiedu Nketia



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has expressed doubts about the recent expenditure cuts announced by government.



According to Asiedu Nketia, the current government has over the period, proven itself to be one that does not stick to its promise.



“We were all in this country when government announced officials will no longer import Land Cruisers and that they will make use of the existing ones. This same government has now transitioned from Land Cruisers to Lexus and others. Check the number of Land Cruisers this government has imported and compare to previous governments; you will realise that the number this government has imported is double of what all the previous governments combined have imported.



He noted that despite the measures outlined by government, there exists no mechanism to ensure government sticks to its promises.



“For all the things he mentioned, there is no mechanism for anyone to verify anything. Another problem is that people no more believe the government when it comes to keeping to its promise,” he said.



He further indicated that the government over the period, has shown a lack of accountability and that this has led to a loss of trust from the public.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday, March 25, 2022, announced measures he said have been adopted by government to resolve current economic challenges resulting in rising cost of living.



The measures according to the minister are to address among other things: rising fuel prices; rising inflation and cost of living; exchange rate and depreciation; rising interest rates; and revenue mobilization challenges.







The minister announced that government, as part of its expenditure cuts will cause a 50% reduction in fuel coupon allocations to all political appointees and heads of government institutions including State-Owned Enterprises.



The minister also announced a moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the remainder of the year.



Total vehicle purchases by the public sector will also be halved for the rest of the year.



A moratorium has also been imposed on all foreign travels except pre-approved critical or statutory travels.



Mr Ofori-Atta noted that government from the measures announced, expects to make savings in excess of about GH¢3 billion.









