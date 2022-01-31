There’s no mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy in Ghana – Presidency

Health News of Monday, 31 January 2022

On the back of concerns raised by some doctors on the government of Ghana’s vaccination policy, the Special Advisor to the President on Health, Dr Nsiah Asare has stated that the country has no existing policy mandating COVID-19 vaccination in Ghana.



A group of doctors identified as Concerned Ghanaian Doctors petitioned President Akufo-Addo against what it said are the government's efforts to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory in Ghana.



According to the doctors, their concerns were hinged on what they said are unanswered questions on the efficacy, necessity, and safety of Covid-19 vaccines.



But according to a Citi News report, Dr. Nsiah Asare in a response to the group of doctors despite acknowledging their concerns maintains that existing data and science supports the government's position on extensive vaccination against COVId-19.



Dr. Nsiah Asare, despite his position, also pointed out that the government of Ghana has no official vaccine mandate.



“Though the position of government with regard to COVID-19 vaccinations, as backed by both local and international sourced data, remains that the covid-19 vaccines are effective in reducing severe or critical sicknesses leading to ICU bed exhaustion, mass hospitalization, and deaths, there is no current mandate requiring mandatory vaccine rollouts within the country,” the Citi News report quoted Dr Nsiah Asare’s letter.



The government of Ghana declared December 2021 a vaccination month in response to growing concerns of vaccine hesitancy among the populace.



The exercise by the government has seen the introduction of several vaccine mandate directives including a directive for all persons to be vaccinated on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport before they can be permitted to enter the country.



Also, several ministries and government agencies have instituted a mandatory vaccination requirement for all persons accessing their premises.