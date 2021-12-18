There’s no law that compels you to present gifts to your landlord during Christmas - Rent Control

General News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Rent Control Department has indicated that no law mandates tenants to give their landlords or landladies Christmas presents.



The department said under no circumstance can a landlord or landlady compel his or her tenant to give them gifts.



Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department, Mr. Emmanue Kporsu, said there "is no law that compels tenants to give their landlords Christmas presents”.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.56FM, he explained Section 25 sub-section (5b) says there should be no other considerations should be added to the rent paid by the tenant.



Mr. Kporsu noted that if a tenant out of his or her own will presents Christmas gifts to the landlord, it is not a problem but it should not compulsory.



He added that if a landlord should take advantage of the situation to impose certain actions against the tenant, they could report them at any Rent Control Office closer to them.



He stressed, "if out of love, a tenant gifts his or her landlord Christmas presents, that is optional, but there is no law that compels you to do that.”