There’s no difference – ‘Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at government’s PFJ market to public market

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

There’s no difference – ‘Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt’s PFJ market to public market



Some civil servants have expressed their disappointment with prices at the PFJ market.



The Ministry of Food and Agriculture began the sale of 'cheap' foodstuff to Ghanaians today November 11, 2022.



The move, the Ministry noted, is to sell foodstuff directly from the farmers in the rural areas to persons in the urban areas at a much cheaper rate.



However, some civil servants who partook in the sales have expressed their disappointment with the prices of the items.



On sale today was fresh plantains, which sold for between 10, 15 and 20 cedis per bunch.



The buyers said there was no difference between what is sold in the market.



Speaking to JoyNews at the Agric Ministry where the exercise was held, a civil servant who works at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said: “To me, it’s a good initiative but since I heard it was a pilot, we are expecting that the next bunch that will come, the price will really go down a bit. Last week I bought one bunch for 15 in the market. It was reasonable, looking at the size. So I can’t see any big difference between what is here and what is in the market.”



She added: “My view is that maybe if you are coming from Amasaman, Pokuase to come to the Ministry, transportation is like 10 15 cedis, so I don’t see the point.”



Another noted that: I wanted some perishable goods but unfortunately they are saying they are not going to bring anything of that sort. It’s a very good exercise but with the plantain I saw, I was expecting the price to be down, I did some comparisons and I realized that the prices here are a bit high, so if they can bring it down a bit for us.”



The PFJ market is sponsored by the Ministry and is purposed to cushion persons from the increasing cost of food commodities in the capital.



Speaking at a meeting with farmers in Sefwi Wiaso in the Western North Region, last week sector Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said; “the ministry itself is going to take its own initiative.”



“We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from here [Sefwi Wiaso] and we are going to give it a lot of publicity,” the minister said.



Meanwhile, Ghana is recognized as the nation with the biggest increases in food prices by the World Bank.



With a 122% increase in food prices, the nation has achieved the toughest achievement in sub-Saharan Africa.



